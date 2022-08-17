U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Results of refinancing - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen
        and the press

Results of refinancing
The Nykredit Group has conducted the bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 October 2022.

The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rate:

 

ARMs funded by 3Y SDO (July 25)
DKK

Cash rate

1.65%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment


