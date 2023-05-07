Results: Rheinmetall AG Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were €1.4b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at €1.24, an impressive 38% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Rheinmetall from eleven analysts is for revenues of €7.73b in 2023 which, if met, would be a notable 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 37% to €14.71. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €7.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of €14.29 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €291, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Rheinmetall, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €322 and the most bearish at €233 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Rheinmetall's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 26% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So it looks like Rheinmetall is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Rheinmetall's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €291, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Rheinmetall going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Rheinmetall that you need to be mindful of.

