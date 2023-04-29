Results: BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (AMS:BESI) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.7% to hit €133m. BE Semiconductor Industries reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) €0.44, which was a notable 12% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for BE Semiconductor Industries

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from nine analysts covering BE Semiconductor Industries is for revenues of €631.9m in 2023, implying a perceptible 3.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 11% to €2.35 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €629.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.39 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €87.83, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on BE Semiconductor Industries, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €101 and the most bearish at €70.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await BE Semiconductor Industries shareholders.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 9.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. It's pretty clear that BE Semiconductor Industries' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €87.83, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BE Semiconductor Industries going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for BE Semiconductor Industries that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here