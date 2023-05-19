Results: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of €19b, some 4.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at €4.34, 73% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Siemens' 19 analysts is for revenues of €77.8b in 2023, which would reflect a credible 2.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 24% to €9.41. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €76.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of €8.89 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Siemens' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €175, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Siemens analyst has a price target of €218 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €130. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Siemens is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 5.0% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.4% annually. So it looks like Siemens is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Siemens following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €175, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

