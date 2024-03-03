Results: Spire Healthcare Group plc Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.5% to UK£2.33 in the week after its latest full-year results. Revenues were UK£1.4b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at UK£0.066, an impressive 37% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Spire Healthcare Group's five analysts is for revenues of UK£1.53b in 2024. This reflects a solid 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 54% to UK£0.10. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£1.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.11 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£2.99, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Spire Healthcare Group at UK£3.44 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£2.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Spire Healthcare Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.3% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Spire Healthcare Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Spire Healthcare Group. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Spire Healthcare Group analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

