Results: Walmart Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

It's been a good week for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 3.0% to US$174. Walmart reported US$648b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.74 beat expectations, being 5.6% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Walmart's 30 analysts is for revenues of US$668.1b in 2025. This would reflect a modest 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 21% to US$6.99. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$663.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.03 in 2025. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.3% to US$192. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Walmart analyst has a price target of US$228 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$147. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Walmart's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 3.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 4.7% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Walmart.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Walmart's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

