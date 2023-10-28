Results: Weatherford International plc Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues were US$1.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.66, an impressive 49% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Weatherford International after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Weatherford International

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Weatherford International from seven analysts is for revenues of US$5.60b in 2024. If met, it would imply a decent 12% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 41% to US$6.80. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.57b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.43 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.9% to US$115, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Weatherford International at US$135 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$79.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Weatherford International shareholders.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Weatherford International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.8% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.2% per year. So while Weatherford International's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Weatherford International following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Weatherford International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Weatherford International going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Weatherford International that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.