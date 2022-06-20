U.S. markets closed

ResultsCX Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

ChrysCapital
·3 min read
ChrysCapital
ChrysCapital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time in the U.S. The prestigious award is based chiefly on our employees’ responses about their experiences working at ResultsCX.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ResultsCX is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“Becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ embodies our commitment to prioritizing the employee experience every day,” said ResultsCX Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Subramanian. We are a Servant Leadership company and strongly believe in the value of an inclusive, engaging culture that celebrates team and individual successes, invites open communication, and offers regular feedback opportunities.”

Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Cunningham added, “ResultsCX’s record of continued success as a customer experience provider is the product of our outstanding people and the incredibly strong partnership among Human Resources, Operations, and our support teams. It is a privilege to continuously strive to be a Great Place to Work for these dedicated employees who take care of our valued customers each and every day.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: Careers at ResultsCX (results-cx.com)

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Contact: Jeanne Vest Phone: 629.772.2951 Email: Jeanne.vest@results-cx.com


