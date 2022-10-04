U.S. markets closed

ResultsCX Expands into Europe — Acquires 60K, a Leading Bulgarian Customer Experience Management (CXM) Company, and Establishes European Headquarters in London

ResultsCX
·4 min read
ResultsCX
ResultsCX

LONDON and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced its strategic expansion into the U.K. and continental Europe through the acquisition of 60K, a leading Bulgarian CXM company, and the establishment of its European headquarters in London. 

Rajesh Subramaniam, Global CEO of ResultsCX, said: “The U.K. and continental Europe are strategic markets for us. We have very ambitious growth plans for the region. The acquisition of 60K and opening our London headquarters are first steps to achieving them. As companies seek to improve their customer experience, increase revenue, and lower costs, especially during these highly inflationary and uncertain economic times, this acquisition will help us better meet their needs.”

Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director of ResultsCX in Europe, added: “60K is the pre-eminent outsourcing business in Bulgaria, and I am delighted it has become part of ResultsCX. The broader South-East Europe region is fast emerging as an attractive near-shore location for U.K. and European companies due to its advanced technology infrastructure, well-educated and multi-lingual workforce, and highly competitive cost base.”

Jon Gladwish, CEO, and founder of 60K, said: “It has been a privilege working with my team at 60K to create a go-to outsourcing company for some of the most well-recognised brands in the world. I am pleased to now entrust 60K to Rajesh and the ResultsCX team. It’s a great moment for our people.”

Founded in 2008, 60K provides CXM services to leading U.K., European, and American clients in the media and entertainment, digital commerce and retail, travel, financial services, and insurtech industries. 60K has more than 1300 employees working from offices in Sofia and Plovdiv and work-from-home locations across the country.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ResultsCX helps its clients deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels, including voice, self-service, webchat, and social media. ResultsCX’s clients are in health insurance, media, telecommunications, retail, technology, and financial services. The company has more than 20,000 employees across North America, the U.K. and Europe, India, and the Philippines. ResultsCX has won multiple awards and accolades, including being named the industry’s leading security provider and certified as a Great Place to Work in the US.

In October 2021, ResultsCX was acquired by ChrysCapital, a $5 billion private equity firm, with a successful track record of rapidly growing business and technology services companies.

The U.K. and Ireland is the largest CXM market in Europe, with $7.5 billion of annual CXM outsourcing spend, which is growing by 3 per cent, year-on-year. It accounts for a quarter of the $27.5 – 29.5 billion European market.

About ResultsCX
ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30-year track-record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact centre as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

ResultsCX is backed by ChrysCapital, a $5 billion India-based private equity firm. It is one of the most experienced investors in the Business Services space, having successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

ResultsCX: LinkedIn; Twitter

About 60K
Founded in 2008, 60K operates in the CXM business, representing brands across major industries including media and entertainment, digital commerce and retail, travel, financial services, and insurtech. It is the largest independent outsourcer in South-East Europe. 60K’s operations are based in the cities of Sofia and Plovdiv, and it has more than 1300 employees providing customer support in 23 languages. The company has earned more than 40 customer service and industry awards.

About ChrysCapital
Established in 1999, the ChrysCapital group manages $5 billion across nine funds and is one of the leading investment firms based out of India.  With almost 100 investments since 1999, ChrysCapital has valuable experience in investing across a breadth of sectors that leverage growth and the India cost advantage to build world class companies. The ChrysCapital group has developed a strong track record with several successful realizations, delivering over $6.4 billion from 75+ exits.  The ChrysCapital group’s funds are ranked in the top decile of global private equity funds of similar vintage.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Global. Simon Barker. sbarker@barkercomms.com +44(0)7866 314331 U.S. John Richard. jspr561@gmail.com


