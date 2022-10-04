U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.25
    +41.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,826.00
    +288.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.00
    +153.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +23.90 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.13
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.90
    +12.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.48 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9869
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1367
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7210
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,837.29
    +640.61 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.60
    +15.25 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

ResultsCX Expands into Europe — Acquires 60K, a Leading Bulgarian Customer Experience Management (CXM) Company, and Establishes European Headquarters in London

ResultsCX
·4 min read
ResultsCX
ResultsCX

LONDON and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced its strategic expansion into the U.K. and continental Europe through the acquisition of 60K, a leading Bulgarian CXM company, and the establishment of its European headquarters in London. 

Rajesh Subramaniam, Global CEO of ResultsCX, said: “The U.K. and continental Europe are strategic markets for us. We have very ambitious growth plans for the region. The acquisition of 60K and opening our London headquarters are first steps to achieving them. As companies seek to improve their customer experience, increase revenue, and lower costs, especially during these highly inflationary and uncertain economic times, this acquisition will help us better meet their needs.”

Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director of ResultsCX in Europe, added: “60K is the pre-eminent outsourcing business in Bulgaria, and I am delighted it has become part of ResultsCX. The broader South-East Europe region is fast emerging as an attractive near-shore location for U.K. and European companies due to its advanced technology infrastructure, well-educated and multi-lingual workforce, and highly competitive cost base.”

Jon Gladwish, CEO, and founder of 60K, said: “It has been a privilege working with my team at 60K to create a go-to outsourcing company for some of the most well-recognised brands in the world. I am pleased to now entrust 60K to Rajesh and the ResultsCX team. It’s a great moment for our people.”

Founded in 2008, 60K provides CXM services to leading U.K., European, and American clients in the media and entertainment, digital commerce and retail, travel, financial services, and insurtech industries. 60K has more than 1300 employees working from offices in Sofia and Plovdiv and work-from-home locations across the country.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ResultsCX helps its clients deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels, including voice, self-service, webchat, and social media. ResultsCX’s clients are in health insurance, media, telecommunications, retail, technology, and financial services. The company has more than 20,000 employees across North America, the U.K. and Europe, India, and the Philippines. ResultsCX has won multiple awards and accolades, including being named the industry’s leading security provider and certified as a Great Place to Work in the US.

In October 2021, ResultsCX was acquired by ChrysCapital, a $5 billion private equity firm, with a successful track record of rapidly growing business and technology services companies.

The U.K. and Ireland is the largest CXM market in Europe, with $7.5 billion of annual CXM outsourcing spend, which is growing by 3 per cent, year-on-year. It accounts for a quarter of the $27.5 – 29.5 billion European market.

About ResultsCX
ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30-year track-record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact centre as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

ResultsCX is backed by ChrysCapital, a $5 billion India-based private equity firm. It is one of the most experienced investors in the Business Services space, having successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

ResultsCX: LinkedIn; Twitter

About 60K
Founded in 2008, 60K operates in the CXM business, representing brands across major industries including media and entertainment, digital commerce and retail, travel, financial services, and insurtech. It is the largest independent outsourcer in South-East Europe. 60K’s operations are based in the cities of Sofia and Plovdiv, and it has more than 1300 employees providing customer support in 23 languages. The company has earned more than 40 customer service and industry awards.

About ChrysCapital
Established in 1999, the ChrysCapital group manages $5 billion across nine funds and is one of the leading investment firms based out of India.  With almost 100 investments since 1999, ChrysCapital has valuable experience in investing across a breadth of sectors that leverage growth and the India cost advantage to build world class companies. The ChrysCapital group has developed a strong track record with several successful realizations, delivering over $6.4 billion from 75+ exits.  The ChrysCapital group’s funds are ranked in the top decile of global private equity funds of similar vintage.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Global. Simon Barker. sbarker@barkercomms.com +44(0)7866 314331 U.S. John Richard. jspr561@gmail.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 2.7% on the Market's Up Day

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 2.6% on Monday, which may not seem like very much. According to The Fly, analysts Brandt Montour, Benjamin Chaiken, and Christopher Stathoulopoulos -- of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Susquehanna, respectively -- all lowered their price targets for Carnival this morning.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Cathie Wood Scoops Up Tesla as Stock Tumbles on Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares as they plunged the most in four months after the electric carmaker’s third-quarter deliveries missed expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapF

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Stocks, US Futures Extend Gains in Broad Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their advance as weak US manufacturing data damped bets on the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapThe MSCI Asia

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • This stock market strategist says the coming recession could be the biggest ever. ‘I recommend prayer.’

    'I’m about as bearish as I’ve been since 2008,' says Hedgeye's Keith McCullough. He's steering investors to cash, gold and other defensive plays.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • Mark Cuban has repeatedly given this simple piece of money advice — and it’s more lucrative to do it now than it has been in over a decade

    High-yield savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009. Here's Cuban's advice on how much to save now.