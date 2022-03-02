U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

ResultsCX Expands Latin America Footprint with State-of-the-Art Contact Center in Honduras

ChrysCapital
·3 min read
ChrysCapital
ChrysCapital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies, today announced it has expanded its footprint in Latin America with the opening of its new, state-of-the-art 58,000-square-foot contact center in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The company is focused on actively recruiting with plans to hire and train 400 permanent contract employees to provide member support on behalf of a Fortune-50 healthcare insurance client. These positions represent excellent healthcare career paths with premium pay opportunity.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ResultsCX provides digitally enabled customer support, acquisition, licensed enrollment, retention, membership assistance, technical support and transaction processing services to companies across key verticals including healthcare, consumer tech, telecom, cable and retail. With approximately 21,000 employees and 25 delivery centers globally, ResultsCX delivers omni-channel, resolution-centered CX.

The second-largest country in Central America, Honduras marks the second location for ResultsCX in the Latin American region (Mexico).

“The expansion of our LATAM operations marks another milestone in our company's effort to meet our clients’ growing needs, and Honduras is a well-established outsourcing destination that offers nearshore proximity and widespread cultural affinity to the U.S.,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. “We look forward to a long partnership with the community of Tegucigalpa and are grateful for the opportunity to enhance our purpose-driven culture among the region’s bright, educated workforce.”

ResultsCX has been a successful and long-standing partner to some of most trusted healthcare brands in the U.S. since 2005. Its history of peer leadership in security and regulatory compliance and Health Advocate engagement model have helped its clients earn recognition for customer service excellence by Newsweek and JD Power.

Over the past several years, ResultsCX has consistently grown its investments in AI and digital customer experience solutions. The company’s commitment to resolution-centered CX is fulfilled by its SupportPredict digital engagement platform, skilled agents, and social experience management solutions that put brands in control of their online reputation and build customer loyalty.
ResultsCX empowers its agents with SupportPredict Agent AI to achieve efficient, accurate resolution for healthcare members. Agents can retrieve AI-curated content from up-to-date source materials, creating a fast and personal experience for each member, versus relying on scripts. This technology also reduces the time it takes to get new agents onboarded and into production. ResultsCX contact centers equipped with SupportPredict Agent AI are now reaching a new-hire speed to proficiency 31% to 50% faster than those without. That means more effective agents on more customer calls earlier in the agent experience.

About ResultsCX
For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. The company designs, builds, and delivers digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 21,000 colleagues worldwide. The company’s core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and its own SupportPredict digital experience platform.

CONTACT: Media Contact: ResultsCX 954-921-2400


