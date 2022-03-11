U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Resurgence Behavioral Health Helps California Man Recover From Addiction and Find Inner Peace

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
·3 min read

Costa Mesa, California, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Costa Mesa, CA – Substance use disorder is a complex condition that often goes deeper than drug or alcohol abuse. At Resurgence Behavioral Health, a California man found the help he needed to discover the reasons for his addiction and learn to manage them.

Sam was so grateful for the success he found at Resurgence, he left an emotional five-star Google review of the rehab center.

Residential inpatient alcohol and drug rehab at Resurgence Costa Mesa Location
Residential inpatient alcohol and drug rehab at Resurgence Costa Mesa Location

Resurgence helped me find the willingness to be at peace with myself,” he wrote. “They opened the door to allow me to expose the scars I laid hidden in my heart for so long.”

Resurgence offers the latest treatment for substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription painkillers. Based in Costa Mesa, it provides a full continuum of care, from detox through rehab and aftercare. Services include medically assisted detox, residential and outpatient rehab, and aftercare programs such as sober living homes that help clients transition into new lives free of harmful substances.

Treatment plans are uniquely designed to fit the needs of each individual client. Addiction specialists use several evidence-based approaches, including cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy, which effectively treat behavioral conditions, including substance use disorder. Treatment can be offered in conjunction with 12 Step or SMART Recovery programs.

Resurgence also offers dual-diagnosis treatment, which takes a more holistic approach to substance abuse. A dual diagnosis occurs when a patient is diagnosed with substance use disorder plus one or more mental health conditions. Common co-occurring conditions include anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder. In these cases, both conditions must be treated in tandem for addiction to be effectively managed.

While recommending the therapy he received in rehab, Sam devoted much of his review to the “love and empathy” he found from the medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists, and trained addiction specialists on the Resurgence staff. Like many other clients who’ve been through the Resurgence program, Sam gave high praise to these caring, compassionate team members.

“The staff are very supportive and show nothing but love and empathy for their clients,” he wrote. “They have an excellent facilitator who taught me ‘Life happens for me, not to me.’”

One of the features contributing to this loving, supportive environment is the physical setting itself. Creating a homelike setting is an essential part of the treatment approach at Resurgence, where facilities are designed to remove as much stress as possible. Rather than a cold, sterile environment that feels like a punishment, Resurgence offers a comfortable setting where the client can better focus on their recovery. Inside the facility, clients find comfortable, homelike décor and living arrangements. Residents can relax in attractively designed living areas, entertain and challenge themselves with games and keep themselves in good physical condition – while also blowing off steam – in an exercise area. Meals are prepared by an onsite chef. If they wish, clients may smoke outside, enjoy TV in their rooms and use their cellphones after their first 14 days of treatment. In addition, couples in recovery may undergo treatment together while living in separate, same-sex accommodations.

The atmosphere was an essential part of recovery for Sam who said, “I finally found a place that helped me feel like I finally belong. I no longer have to be a victim. Today I am a victor.”

Anyone searching for addiction treatment for themselves or a loved one may begin the process of recovery by visiting Resurgence Behavioral Health online or calling 855-458-0050.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3x2G4CPBRo&t=5s


###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
+19498996003


