U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.50
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.75
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.80
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7330
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,876.73
    +209.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.87
    -44.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Resurgence Behavioral Health Shares Message Recovery Is Possible in Honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

·2 min read

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, on August 31, the world's largest annual campaign to end drug overdose will carry special significance as U.S. drug overdose deaths skyrocket. Resurgence Behavioral Health, a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers, is helping to increase awareness.

"We have to raise awareness about this preventable tragedy," said Steve Fennelly, founder and CEO of Resurgence Behavioral Health. Resurgence is working at the frontlines helping individuals heal from the impacts of substance abuse and mental health disorders.

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed every August 31 since 2001, serves to raise awareness and commemorate the lives of those lost to overdose. Through a dedicated awareness campaign, participants seek to inspire action and discussion about ending overdose.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose deaths rose by almost 30 percent in 2020, reaching 93,331 – the most ever reported in a single year.

While overdose rates were already rising, experts say the pandemic accelerated the increase. Social isolation caused people to lose the support of friends and family while job loss, grief, and other strains of the pandemic lead many to turn to alcohol and drugs to cope.

"This year has been unprecedented in so many ways. The anxiety and uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has taken a toll on mental health and we've seen how that's contributed to issues of substance abuse, addiction and overdose," said Fennelly. "We want people to know that help is available. Treatment works and recovery is possible."

The CDC has called for greater efforts to raise awareness of substance use disorders and improve access to treatment. That's precisely what International Overdose Awareness Day participants are working to achieve.

According to their website, the campaign "spreads the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable." Events mourn the hundreds of thousands who have died of drug overdoses while acknowledging "the profound grief felt by families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose."

One of the most important ways to get involved is by helping a friend or loved one find effective addiction treatment. This supports the campaign's goal of sending "a strong message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued."

To speak with an addiction specialist, contact Resurgence Behavioral Health at 855-458-0050 or visit www.resurgencebehavioralhealth.com.

Contact:
Tanisha Porreca
949-899-6003
317721@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resurgence-behavioral-health-shares-message-recovery-is-possible-in-honor-of-international-overdose-awareness-day-301365230.html

SOURCE Resurgence Behavioral Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

    On nearly every front, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been a blazing success. Pfizer's revenue growth could just be getting started. Here's why Pfizer thinks that its COVID-19 vaccine's days could be numbered.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • UPDATE 1-After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

    Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday checked for damage after Hurricane Ida hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and caused widespread power outages. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess its facilities and had declared it was temporarily suspending some contacts under force majeure on two offshore pipelines, according to the company and shipper notices. "Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," the spokesperson said.

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • You Should Probably Stop Drinking These Beverages Immediately

    The biggest problem with fruit juice is that a glass or two tends to contain way more fruit than you'd regularly consume in one sitting. Experts worry that these consuming extra sex hormones can make you more susceptible to certain cancers. Smith suggests going for unsweetened plain or vanilla-flavored non-dairy milk that's organic or free of GMOs.

  • Got $4,000? Buy These 2 Cannabis-Focused Biotech Stocks

    As different as they may seem, there's some overlap between the cannabis industry and biotech that's worth understanding as an investor. Cultivators can use biotechnology to manipulate the genes of marijuana plants to increase their yield, and biotechs can use the bioactive chemicals contained in cannabis as jumping-off points for drug development efforts. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is pushing forward with cannabis-derived medicines for rare diseases, and it's gaining momentum rapidly.

  • Elizabeth Holmes criminal fraud case starts today with jury selection

    Jury selection begins today in the criminal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who's accused of defrauding investors and patients through her once-hyped blood-testing startup.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling

    A judge has ordered an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with an anti-parasitic commonly used for livestock. Julie […] The post Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

    Fraud trial puts career and life under spotlight as new mother Holmes faces court over Theranos scandal

  • South Dakota Attorney General Who Killed Man in Hit-Run Gets Speeding Ticket

    Jason Ravnsborg/Wikimedia CommonsJust four days before he was set to stand trial for a fatal hit-and-run accident, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg got a speeding ticket—for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.It was Ravnsborg’s seventh speeding infraction in seven years, according to local media—but hardly his most serious traffic violation.That came in September 2020 when Ravnsborg rammed his car into Joseph Boever on a highway shoulder while driving home from a Republican Party functio

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • MT law enforcement, scientists prepare for legalized marijuana

    High tech machines screen blood for a specific classification of drug, pinpoint what that drug is such as meth or opioids or marijuana.

  • Explainer-What we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

    Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push suffered a blow from widening reports of contamination in supplies of Moderna Inc's vaccine. The first contamination was reported to Moderna's local distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, on Aug. 16. On Aug. 26, Japan said that, as a precaution, it had halted use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide.

  • Nike gives staff a week off to support their mental health

    Nike has given staff at its Oregon headquarters a week off to help support their mental health following what it described as a "traumatic" time.

  • China culture crackdown a sign of 'profound' political change - commentary

    China's crackdown on celebrity culture and its moves to rein in giant internet firms are a sign of "profound" political changes under way in the country, a prominent blogger said in a post widely circulated across state media. The Chinese government has recently taken action against what it has described as "chaotic" online fan club culture, and has also punished celebrities for tax evasion and other offences. "This is a transformation from the capital at the centre to people at the centre," nationalist author Li Guangman wrote in an essay originally posted on his official Wechat channel.

  • Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

    After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Church leaders recently issued their strongest statement yet urging people to “limit the spread” by getting COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks, but Allen said she fears it’s still not enough to convince the many families in her congregation who refuse to wear masks and have succumbed to anti-vaccine misinformation. Members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church remain deeply divided on vaccines and mask-wearing despite consistent guidance from church leaders as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.