U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.20
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9250
    +1.9250 (+1.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,317.02
    +489.98 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.12
    +13.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Resverlogix Announces One-Year Extension of Debenture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Resverlogix Corp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RVXCF
Resverlogix Corp
Resverlogix Corp

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the “Company”) (TSX:RVX) announced today that it has closed a one-year extension of Company’s US$6.0 million 10% secured convertible debenture with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Hepalink"), and payment of accrued interest thereon, extending the maturity date to May 13, 2023.

“We are extremely pleased that our partner Hepalink has extended the debenture’s maturity date. This speaks volumes to the ongoing supportive and collaborative partnership we have with Hepalink, and our common goal of bringing lifesaving therapies to highly unmet medical needs,” stated Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Resverlogix.

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease progression by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes.

Due to the extensive role for BET proteins in the human body, apabetalone, can simultaneously target multiple disease-related biological processes while maintaining a well-described safety profile – leading to a new way to treat chronic disease. Apabetalone received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is the only drug of its class with an established safety record in human clinical trials, with well over 4200 patient-years on drug across 10 clinical trials.

COVID-19:

Following a publication in Nature, authored by a consortium of top Universities and Research Institutions, on March 23, 2020, Resverlogix launched a COVID-19 program, conducting research internally and enlisting world-renowned collaborators. Studies – published in prestigious scientific journals (including Cell) – demonstrate that apabetalone has the potential to act against COVID-19 with a unique dual-mechanism: first by preventing viruses from entering the cells and replicating; and second by averting excessive inflammatory reactions that can cause severe and lasting organ damage.

A Phase 2b clinical trial is evaluating apabetalone in combination with standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The investigational treatment could potentially reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19. Apabetalone’s unique dual-mechanism also means that it has the potential to show efficacy against new COVID-19 variants and may even help fight other viruses.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for COVID-19 in Canada and the United States. EVERSANA™ is currently leading clinical outreach and advocacy for apabetalone in the Canadian market.

Cardiology:

In February 2020, apabetalone became the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – for a major cardiovascular indication – following the ground-breaking findings from the BETonMACE Phase 3 study. Data from BETonMACE showed apabetalone can potentially prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, or gene regulation, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and COVID-19.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us: Twitter: @Resverlogix_RVX. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resverlogix-corp-/

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the Company’s Phase 2b COVID-19 clinical trial and the potential treatment of COVID-19 patients with apabetalone (and potentially other viruses), as well as cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
www.resverlogix.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Cigna's Evernorth unit partners with rival Kaiser Permanente

    The agreement announced on Tuesday would make Evernorth the preferred external pharmacy partner of Kaiser for drugs to treat certain conditions. Evernorth houses the pharmacy benefit management business Cigna acquired in its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts as well as the company's specialty pharmacy business Accredo.

  • Moderna is developing a COVID-19 booster that protects against omicron and the original virus

    Moderna said it expects to have clinical data for a COVID-19 booster that protects against the original strain of the virus as well as omicron by the end of June.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Alkermes Head of Medical Affairs Highlights the Importance of Patient-Focused Drug Development

    In a recent article for Boston Business Journal, our head of Medical Affairs, Dr. Kanchan Relwani highlights the importance of patient-focused drug development and how we seek to incorporate the pa...

  • LEXX: Hypertension Results Raise Stakes

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q . Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the

  • 'We always look at demand relative to our manufacturing capacity': J&J exec on COVID vaccine

    J&J eyes virus outlook to determine future of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US

    Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since January. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not seen in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible sources, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors.

  • Moderna Study Shows Hope in Fight Against Rapid Covid-19 Mutations

    A booster mixing the original vaccine with a version targeting the Beta variant offers more protection than the original booster against Omicron, the company said.

  • I'm a Doctor and These BA.2 Symptoms Have Me Alarmed

    Almost two years ago, the globe was hit by a pandemic, the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, many lives were lost due to this virus. The virus also affected many other people, the most vulnerable being the elderly and those with an underlying medical condition, making them ill, and causing them to spend their money in order to get healthcare services. It's quite heartbreaking to see that most of us seem to have quickly forgotten about. The virus has not gotten weaker but instead, new strong variant

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Experts dismayed by response to face-mask mandate ruling as airlines immediately drop requirement — in some cases midflight

    Experts were dismayed Tuesday at the response to a federal judge ruling that struck down the U.S. face mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation, leading some airlines to immediately drop their requirements -- in some cases mid-flight -- and sow confusion among travelers.

  • Editorial: Confused about the second COVID booster? So are some of the experts

    One of the nation's biggest vaccine supporters is among the experts with concerns about a fourth dose. It's worth understanding why.