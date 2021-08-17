U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.25
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,402.00
    -132.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.75
    -54.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.80
    -22.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.05
    -0.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +1.48 (+9.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3520
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,000.76
    -1,184.45 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.72
    -32.86 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.91
    -6.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Retail Analytics Market 2021-2027, Top 5 trends enhancing the industry expansion; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Asia Pacific retail analytics market demand is anticipated to cross USD 6 billion by 2027 on account of the presence of leading retail & e-commerce industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The retail analytics market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The robust expansion of e-commerce sector, coupled with growing need among retailers to offer distinguished in-store experiences to their customers has strongly driven the adoption of analytics in retail industry. The deployment of retail analytics by online as well as offline retailers has increased to a great extent due to the numerous advantages involved such as monitoring of supply chain movements, inventory levels, buying decisions, consumer demand and insights.

Growing popularity of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is as well driving the use of retail marketing analytics. These solutions offer better consumer insights which help retailers target potential buyers and deliver products preferred by them. Deployment of such advanced technologies will drastically transform the retail sector in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/319

Below mentioned are the to 5 pivotal trends:

New product launches by key market players

Various prominent companies active in retail analytics market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions to attract a larger customer base and strengthen their foothold in the industry. Quoting an instance, in 2021, Google launched a range of product discovery solutions for retail sector, which according to the company, is designed to improve the e-commerce capabilities of the retailers and enable them to deliver personalized customer experiences. The company mentioned that these solutions will combine AI algorithms and Cloud Search for Retail, a search service that utilizes Google Search technology to enhance product-finding tools of the retailers.

Growing product adoption for supply chain management

Rapidly growing e-commerce sector has largely impelled the adoption of advanced analytical solutions among retailers for improving the efficiency of their supply chain and minimizing the supply chain bottlenecks. Supply chain analytics tools help in effective inventory planning and in obtaining accurate forecasts which in turn allow large retailers to optimize supply chain operations. Considering the key role of these tools, supply chain management segment is estimated to witness a notable CAGR of more than 15% through 2027.

Mounting usage of integration and deployment services

As retailers are showing a higher inclination towards third-party expertise for increasing customer engagement and ensuring continuity of vital supply chains, demand for integration and deployment services has significantly increased. These services help retailers in successful deployment of enterprise-wide data analytics solutions by integrating them with the existing infrastructure of business intelligence. The increasing popularity of these services is evident from the sizeable share held by integration and deployment segment, which was nearly 40% in 2020.

Rising demand across large enterprises

Retail marketing analytics tools are being increasingly adopted in large enterprises with growing necessity to manage operations across all the stores located at different locations without hampering the sales. Large enterprises are known to be backed by efficient in-house IT teams and financial resources, which is fueling the penetration of digital technologies in these organizations. On account of the heightened adoption, large enterprises segment is expected to observe a robust CAGR of over 20% through 2027.

Increasing technological adoption in Europe

The retail analytics market is observing substantial growth in Europe impelled by the rising penetration of digitalization, shifting consumer preferences, increasing retail shrinkage, variation in supply chain, and rising investments in advanced technologies. Reportedly, the market is anticipated to record a significant valuation of over USD 6 billion from Europe.

That apart, various eminent enterprises in the region are producing innovative solutions which in turn is supporting the market growth. To illustrate, in 2021, a UK based market analytics provider, Interrodata partnered with NielsenIQ for developing an intelligent analyst software platform for the retail and the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) industries. This partnership enabled Interrodata to prioritize, identify and unlock growth opportunities.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/319

High proclivity towards innovative technologies such as AI and ML in retail sector for effective management of supply chain and inventory and for providing a better customer experience is strengthening the industry landscape. With advancement in these technologies, the retail data analytics market is expected to grow exponentially over time.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • BHP Quits Oil, Piles Into Potash in Overhaul for CEO Henry

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group unveiled the most sweeping change to its business since the world’s biggest miner was created two decades ago, as it plans an escape away from fossil fuels to shift toward what it calls “future facing” commodities and clears up some longstanding questions facing investors.BHP will sell its oil and gas operations to Woodside Petroleum Ltd. in exchange for shares that it will distribute to its own investors, it announced Tuesday. The company also approved $5.7 billion of s