U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,153.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,762.25
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    -1.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0309
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    -0.72 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4320
    +0.2550 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,604.14
    +852.57 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.09
    +20.53 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.04
    +35.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Retail analytics Market to Hit $90 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major retail analytics market participants include SAP SE, Salesforce (Tableau Software), Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and Microstrategy Incorporated.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail analytics market valuation is projected to reach USD 90 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing use of smartphones across developing economies is expected to provide considerable support to the retail analytics business. Over the last few years, e-commerce and online retail have picked pace due to increasing consumer preference for online shopping. According to estimates, online shopping accounts for approximately 70% of all mobile transactions in APAC.

Retailers switching to in-store analytics for enhancing operational capabilities

The retail analytics market from store operations application is anticipated to exhibit around 25% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Store retail analytics has become a viable solution to achieve a comprehensive overview of customer insights and execute store operations more efficiently. Retails are using advanced analytics tools to monitor consumer behavior and patterns to devise innovative strategies pertaining to the design and layout of stores. In-store analytical tools also help improve navigation capabilities and other store interiors.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/319

Advanced software solutions to complement retail analytics business development

The software segment held nearly 55% of the retail analytics market share in 2022. The development of sophisticated software solutions is helping retailers to enhance different aspects of business such as product placement & marketing and promotion. It also allows retailers to leverage customer data analytics to accelerate customer retention. Retail analytics software provides thorough analytical information on key performance indicators to track sales, transactions, units per customer, and return rates.


Improved promotion campaign management & customer retention using retail analytics

The promotion campaign management segment is poised to depict 24% growth rate through 2032. Organizations use retail analytics for promotion campaign management by designing a brand’s image based on the requirements and catering to its target audience. Brand data is typically acquired through customer surveys and loyalty programs. Customer retention and acquisition are key for any business to achieve competitive advantage. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, new customer acquisition costs 5-25 times more than the retention of existing connections.

High dependence on in-house IT infrastructure to elevate the need for on-premise retail analytics

The on-premises retail analytics segment captured over 50% of the market share in 2022. This type of analytics depends on the IT infrastructures of retailers to organize and deliver crucial business data. These solutions help ensure complete control of the in-house IT teams on data. On-premise systems also offer full accessibility to data and reduce additional expenses on high-speed internet connection. Data available on servers can be easily accessed at any time even in case of internet failure. Unlike the cloud, on-premise solutions require one-time costs and eliminate recurring expenses.

Presence of tech giants to foster North America market

The North America retail analytics market dominated with nearly 38% of the revenue share in 2022. A solid footprint of technology giants in the U.S. such as Microsoft, Intel Corp, IBM, and Google will favor the expansion of the retail analytics business. These tech giants are introducing novel market-oriented products to support the growing demand for state-of-the-art analytics solutions.

New product innovations to boost retail analytics industry expansion

SAP SE, Salesforce (Tableau Software), Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and Microstrategy Incorporated are some of the leading companies in the global retail analytics market. These participants are developing advanced product portfolios with innovative tools.
Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/319

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Retail analytics industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032
2.2    Business trends
2.2.1    Total addressable market (TAM) trends, 2023 - 2032
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Function trends
2.5    Solution trends
2.6    Enterprise Size trends
2.7    Deployment Mode trends
2.8    Crowdsourcing trends
Chapter 3   Retail Analytics Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.3    Impact analysis of Russia-Ukraine war
3.4    Retail analytics industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Technology & innovation landscape
3.6    Patent analysis
3.7    Investment portfolio
3.8    Industry news
3.9    Regulatory landscape
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.10.1    Growth drivers
3.10.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.11    Growth potential analysis
3.12    Porter’s analysis
3.13    PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • iPhone Factory Workers Clash With Police at Covid-Hit Plant in China

    Workers at the plant said protests started around an accommodation area for employees after they learned bonus payments they expected to get would be delayed.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Oil prices rise to near $90/bbl on U.S. crude stock drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday as data showing a larger-than-expected U.S. crude drawdown last week outweighed concerns about lower demand from China. Brent crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.17%, to $89.39 a barrel at 0941 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.06%, to $81.81 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories fell by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed, according to market sources.

  • Oil Fluctuates With Price-Cap Plan and China Demand in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders waited on the potential approval on a plan to cap Russian crude prices and weighed the demand outlook in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, F

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • As Elon Musk Cuts Costs at Twitter, Some Bills Are Going Unpaid

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before Elon Musk bought Twitter last month, the company’s executives had racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel invoices that the social media service planned to pay. But once Musk took over the company, he refused to reimburse travel vendors for those bills, current and former Twitter employees said. Musk’s staff said the services were authorized by the company’s former management and not by him. His staff have since avoided the calls of the travel vendors, the peo

  • Volkswagen agrees on pay deal with IG Metall Union to ease inflation

    The car maker agreed to a collective bargaining agreement with Germany's IG Metall union covering 125,000 employees, which will increase pay in two stages, by 5.2% in June 2023 and 3.3% in May 2024.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes T

  • Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay

    Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.