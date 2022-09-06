U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Retail Automation Market is Anticipated to Increase from US$ 16.22 Bn in 2022 to US$ 40.56 Bn in 2032 | FMI

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

Retail automation manufacturers' systems should see opportunities for growth as a result of this increasing demand across numerous industries. A country's economic development is inversely correlated with consumer purchasing power. The demand for automating superfluous work is growing, which accelerates retail automation market expansion.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / The retail automation market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 16.22 billion in 2022 and US$ 40.56 billion in 2032. According to a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Demand is anticipated to expand by a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

The rise in business operational adjustments brought on by the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend is one of the major drivers of the retail automation market expansion. The industry is additionally benefited by the use of cognitive technologies and modifications to internal business procedures across organizations.

Additionally, automation has the potential to alter retail business models and open up a larger range of value chain options for market participants. Retailers usually deploy POS systems to complete sales transactions.

The majority of businesses need immediate access to their sales data from any location, at any time, and on any device, which is why cloud-based POS systems are becoming more and more popular in the retail automation sector.

Request a Report Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5017

Retailers also face a variety of key challenges, such as bad in-store product mix, wasteful use of warehouse space, frequent price changes, quick variations in consumer needs, and lack of control over channel partners.

Simple transactions, improved customer service, and safe payment alternatives are just a few of the ways that retailers gain from the integration of digital payment, and it also creates various opportunities for the retail automation market.

Key Takeaways

  • The retail automation market is likely to have a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

  • Among all deployments, the cloud segment is anticipated to have the largest CAGR of 13.3% during the projection period.

  • North America holds a significant share in the global retail automation market.

  • During the forecast period, the retail automation market in Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 9.9%.

  • The value of the retail automation market is expected to be US$ 40.56 billion by 2032.

  • In 2020, hardware components held a 44.2% market share, dominating the retail automation market.

Competitive Analysis:

As more products have been added, there is a greater need for efficient warehousing and inventory management systems. Companies that compete in the market employ a range of expansion strategies to build their presence in desirable regions. As the number of smartphone users rises every year, customers are getting used to using debit or credit cards, as well as loyalty cards, at E-POS establishments.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5017

Recent Developments: Product launches/Collaboration

  • First Data purchased The Software Express, a provider of electronic money transfers (EFT), in March 2019. Both businesses can grow through the acquisition in terms of retail customers, financial institutions, and electronic payment transactions.

  • The Toshiba Corporation introduced ELERA and a unified commerce platform in January 2021. This launch aims to hasten the transition to a world without obstacles.

  • NCR Corporation said in January 2021 that it has acquired Freshop, the market leader in groceries e-commerce. Retailers, especially local and regional grocery chains, are able to easily deploy the capabilities to directly satisfy their customers' demands thanks to the addition of e-commerce to NCR's market-leading retail core POS platform.

Key segments

By Product Type:

  • Manned POS Terminal

  • Unattended Terminals

By Market:

  • Organized Market

  • Unorganized Market

By Industry:

  • FMCG

  • Health and Personal Care

  • Apparel and footwear

  • Hospitality

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Travel and Logistics

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5017

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the WMS Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. Key Success Factors

4. Global Retail Automation Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. WMS Component, Pricing Models

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Impact Analysis of Pandemic Crisis & Economic Slowdown

5.1. Impact of crisis (such as SAARs/ 2008 Recession/COVID-19) on Supply Chain Management & Logistics

5.2. Current Economic Projection and Probable Impact on GDP

TOC continued..!

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on types, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Labor Management System In Retail Market Size - The labor management system (LMS) comprised of enterprise tools that helps business to provide labor productivity reporting and planning.

Alternative Retailing Technologies Market Share - New technology like hand held shopping assistance, a palm-size device for in-store shopping is gaining momentum in the global alternative retailing technologies market.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Trends - The overall demand for clinical data analytics is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 25.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 150.6 Bn by 2032.

Electro Optical System Market Demand - The global electro optical system market is anticipated to be worth US$ 11,724.2 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 17,806.2 Million by 2032.

Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market Analysis - The global cloud based collaboration software market is poised to attain a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. It is likely to garner a revenue of about US$ 36,624.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 6,884.7 million in 2022.

Retail Analytics Market Outlook - Retail analytics aids in information gathering and assessment of data across the entire value chain. Primarily focusing on the retail sector, retail analytics solution offer retailers in understanding and responding to changing customer experience.

Retail Digital Signage Market Value - Retail digital signage is a new way for advertising product or brand by displaying content or images on the monitor, which are present on the sales floor of the retail outlet.

Retail Warehouse Management Systems Market Sales - The global retail warehouse management systems market is anticipated to garner a revenue of about US$ 6,396.8 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,930.9 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Automation Testing Market Type - The automation testing market is anticipated to have experience a staggering CAGR of 14.3% during the period of 2022-2032. The industry is anticipated to reach US$ 93.6 Billion in 2032, up from US$ 24.7 Billion in 2022.

Data-Driven Retail Solution Market Forecast - Retailers from around the world are expected to adopt data-driven retail solutions in order to understand consumer behaviour in a profound manner.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714756/Retail-Automation-Market-is-Anticipated-to-Increase-from-US-1622-Bn-in-2022-to-US-4056-Bn-in-2032-FMI

