Retail Automation Market is Anticipated to Increase from US$ 16.22 Bn in 2022 to US$ 40.56 Bn in 2032 | FMI

Retail automation manufacturers' systems should see opportunities for growth as a result of this increasing demand across numerous industries. A country's economic development is inversely correlated with consumer purchasing power. The demand for automating superfluous work is growing, which accelerates retail automation market expansion.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / The retail automation market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 16.22 billion in 2022 and US$ 40.56 billion in 2032. According to a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Demand is anticipated to expand by a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

The rise in business operational adjustments brought on by the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend is one of the major drivers of the retail automation market expansion. The industry is additionally benefited by the use of cognitive technologies and modifications to internal business procedures across organizations.

Additionally, automation has the potential to alter retail business models and open up a larger range of value chain options for market participants. Retailers usually deploy POS systems to complete sales transactions.

The majority of businesses need immediate access to their sales data from any location, at any time, and on any device, which is why cloud-based POS systems are becoming more and more popular in the retail automation sector.

Retailers also face a variety of key challenges, such as bad in-store product mix, wasteful use of warehouse space, frequent price changes, quick variations in consumer needs, and lack of control over channel partners.

Simple transactions, improved customer service, and safe payment alternatives are just a few of the ways that retailers gain from the integration of digital payment, and it also creates various opportunities for the retail automation market.

Key Takeaways

The retail automation market is likely to have a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Among all deployments, the cloud segment is anticipated to have the largest CAGR of 13.3% during the projection period.

North America holds a significant share in the global retail automation market.

During the forecast period, the retail automation market in Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 9.9%.

The value of the retail automation market is expected to be US$ 40.56 billion by 2032.

In 2020, hardware components held a 44.2% market share, dominating the retail automation market.

Competitive Analysis:

As more products have been added, there is a greater need for efficient warehousing and inventory management systems. Companies that compete in the market employ a range of expansion strategies to build their presence in desirable regions. As the number of smartphone users rises every year, customers are getting used to using debit or credit cards, as well as loyalty cards, at E-POS establishments.

Recent Developments: Product launches/Collaboration

First Data purchased The Software Express, a provider of electronic money transfers (EFT), in March 2019. Both businesses can grow through the acquisition in terms of retail customers, financial institutions, and electronic payment transactions.

The Toshiba Corporation introduced ELERA and a unified commerce platform in January 2021. This launch aims to hasten the transition to a world without obstacles.

NCR Corporation said in January 2021 that it has acquired Freshop, the market leader in groceries e-commerce. Retailers, especially local and regional grocery chains, are able to easily deploy the capabilities to directly satisfy their customers' demands thanks to the addition of e-commerce to NCR's market-leading retail core POS platform.

Key segments

By Product Type:

Manned POS Terminal

Unattended Terminals

By Market:

Organized Market

Unorganized Market

By Industry:

FMCG

Health and Personal Care

Apparel and footwear

Hospitality

Consumer Electronics

Travel and Logistics

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the WMS Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. Key Success Factors

4. Global Retail Automation Market - Pricing Analysis

4.1. WMS Component, Pricing Models

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Impact Analysis of Pandemic Crisis & Economic Slowdown

5.1. Impact of crisis (such as SAARs/ 2008 Recession/COVID-19) on Supply Chain Management & Logistics

5.2. Current Economic Projection and Probable Impact on GDP

TOC continued..!

