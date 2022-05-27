U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

Retail Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 8.80 billion | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail automation market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% during this period. The market has been segmented by type (point-of-scale, barcode and RFD, camera, and others), end-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Automation Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Automation Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The high adoption of contactless payment solutions is driving the growth of the retail automation market. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns may challenge the market growth.

To know more about market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Retail Automation Market: Opportunities

The high adoption of contactless payment solutions is driving the growth of the retail automation market. Mobile payment gateways, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, have made the process of paying bills easy. Hence, various retailers are adopting platforms such as NFC POS terminals, which facilitate mobile payments. The high adoption of contactless EMV cards will also encourage the implementation of NFC POS terminals. The increasing need for faster checkouts at retail outlets, high adoption of EMV cards, effective information management among retailers, and the growth in focus toward secure payments are some of the factors that will contribute to the growth of the global retail automation market.

Find out about other drivers impacting the growth of the market. Download a Sample Report Now

Retail Automation Market: Segmentation by Type

The point-of-scale segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. POS offers various advantages compared to traditional cash registers. It can be used to store, share, and keep track of sales, payment, and customer information, thus saving time and increasing efficiency and accuracy. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Retail Automation Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region will be driven by factors such as the growing level of urbanization and the increase in the disposable income of the people. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the retail automation market in APAC.

Retail Automation Market: Major Vendors

The retail automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing M&A activities to compete in the market. Some vendors that offer products directed at the process industries are trying to increase their market presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators and regional automation service providers.

A few of the key vendors operating in the retail automation market include Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, KUKA AG, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp., among others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports:

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Retail Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.34

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, KUKA AG, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Barcode and RFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Datalogic Spa

  • 11.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • 11.5 Fiserv Inc.

  • 11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.8 KUKA AG

  • 11.9 NCR Corp.

  • 11.10 Posiflex Technology Inc.

  • 11.11 Toshiba Tec Corp.

  • 11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-automation-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-80-billion--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301555057.html

SOURCE Technavio

