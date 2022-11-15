U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,041.25
    +75.25 (+1.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,948.00
    +387.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,078.00
    +343.25 (+2.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    +31.80 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.18
    -0.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +9.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    +0.0122 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    -0.0940 (-2.43%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    +0.86 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    +0.0221 (+1.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3100
    -1.6900 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,946.24
    -123.87 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.28
    +25.00 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.12
    +16.95 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Retail Bags Market Research Report by Material Type, Pattern, End Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Retail Bags Market size was estimated at USD 19. 88 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 21. 10 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6. 42% to reach USD 28. 88 billion by 2027.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retail Bags Market Research Report by Material Type, Pattern, End Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341145/?utm_source=GNW


Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Retail Bags to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material Type, the market was studied across Natural Materials, Paper, and Plastic.

Based on Pattern, the market was studied across Printed, Solid, and Textured.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Food Service and Grocery Store.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Retail Bags market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Retail Bags Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Retail Bags Market, including American Packaging Corporation, Atlantic Poly Inc., Attwoods Packaging Company, BioPak Pty Ltd, Burberry Limited, Coveris Holdings SA, El Dorado Packaging, Inc., Global-Pak Inc., GreenPack Limited, IMEX Packaging, International Paper Company, Mondi Group PLC, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Parda Holding B.V., Rainbow Packaging, Inc., Rutan Poly Industries Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, SPP Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd., The Carry Bag Company, and Welton Bibby and Baron Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Retail Bags Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Retail Bags Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Retail Bags Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Retail Bags Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Retail Bags Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Retail Bags Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Retail Bags Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341145/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leader in two markets set to grow in the double-digits this decade: e-commerce and cloud computing. As a result, Amazon's reported declines in operating income. Amazon has the market position and financial resources to weather these times.

  • Evaluating NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Down 50% Before Q3 Earnings

    NVDA''s performance over the last year has been significantly worse than the benchmark and drained the Nasdaq alongside most other big tech and growth stocks. This puts a ton of pressure on NVDA''s Q3 earnings and outlook if the stock hopes to turn things around in the near term.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • Berkshire Bought Taiwan Semi Stock. Here’s What Else It Bought and Sold.

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.