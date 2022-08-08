U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,175.92
    +30.73 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,060.40
    +256.93 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,785.90
    +128.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.63
    +33.81 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    -0.47 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +13.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.78 (+3.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0570 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7200
    -0.2500 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,157.72
    +1,027.93 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.59
    +20.71 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.05
    +61.31 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Retail Banking IT Spending Market to record USD 15.69 Bn growth -- Driven by the growing need for greater customer satisfaction

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 15.69 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key region. The rapid growth of the banking sector is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global retail banking IT spending market is fragmented, with the presence of a significant number of vendors. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering innovative and quality products. They also invest a significant share of their capital in R&D and adopt organic growth strategies, such as product launches, to bring considerable differentiation in their solutions and gain high customer penetration. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by using low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. As more banks are embracing digital transformation in retail banking, this is expected to create further growth opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing need for greater customer satisfaction, increased efficiency in banking operations, and rise in autonomous banking will offer immense growth opportunities, issues related to data privacy and security, interoperability issues, and the lack of sufficient skilled labor will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The retail banking IT spending Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The IT services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment includes application development and maintenance, system integration, IT consulting, software deployment and support, and hardware deployment and support. The adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and cloud-based computing to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increase in mobile banking transactions and the deployment of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies by BFSI firms are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail banking IT spending market report covers the following areas:

Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail banking IT spending market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the retail banking IT spending market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist retail banking IT spending market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the retail banking IT spending market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the retail banking IT spending market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail banking IT spending market vendors

Related Reports:

Retail Banking IT Spending Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 IT software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Atos SE

  • 10.5 Capgemini SE

  • 10.6 CGI Inc.

  • 10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 10.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.10 HP Inc.

  • 10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.12 Microsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-banking-it-spending-market-to-record-usd-15-69-bn-growth--driven-by-the-growing-need-for-greater-customer-satisfaction-301600764.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK energy supplies - live updates

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey calls for end to China’s Communist Party over zero-Covid policies Ryanair accuses Hungary of imposing ‘baseless’ fine over Viktor Orban’s ‘unjustified’ windfall tax FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Andrew Orlowski: Wikipedia has become a tool of the Left in the battle to control the truth Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has long dominated the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, born in a late 19th Century prospecting rush and home to one of the world’s largest-open pit mines, nestled right next to residential streets. Blasts to dislodge precious-metal laced rock from the more than two-mile long Super Pit still frequently rattle the main street.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Ta

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • A 70-Year-Old Taiwanese Chip Wizard Is Driving China’s Tech Ambitions

    When Asian semiconductor makers make dramatic advances, there’s often a common element: Berkeley-educated Liang Mong Song.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Oil holds near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices hovered near multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 55 cents, or 0.6%, at $94.37 a barrel by 1331 GMT. Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.

  • Copper Miner Oz Minerals Rebuffs BHP’s $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid

    Copper mining company Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.

  • German Power Rises to Record as Heat Wave Scorches Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German power for next year rose to a record as a heat wave bolstered demand, putting pressure on energy supplies ahead of the critical winter period.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedPrices have reached a fourth record in f

  • Let Social Security Max Out if You Can. Even in a Down Market.

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).