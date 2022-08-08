Retail Banking IT Spending Market to record USD 15.69 Bn growth -- Driven by the growing need for greater customer satisfaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 15.69 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key region. The rapid growth of the banking sector is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Banking IT Spending Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global retail banking IT spending market is fragmented, with the presence of a significant number of vendors. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering innovative and quality products. They also invest a significant share of their capital in R&D and adopt organic growth strategies, such as product launches, to bring considerable differentiation in their solutions and gain high customer penetration. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by using low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. As more banks are embracing digital transformation in retail banking, this is expected to create further growth opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing need for greater customer satisfaction, increased efficiency in banking operations, and rise in autonomous banking will offer immense growth opportunities, issues related to data privacy and security, interoperability issues, and the lack of sufficient skilled labor will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

Story continues

The retail banking IT spending Market is segmented as below:

Type

The IT services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment includes application development and maintenance, system integration, IT consulting, software deployment and support, and hardware deployment and support. The adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and cloud-based computing to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

37% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increase in mobile banking transactions and the deployment of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies by BFSI firms are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail banking IT spending market report covers the following areas:

Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail banking IT spending market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the retail banking IT spending market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Banking IT Spending Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail banking IT spending market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail banking IT spending market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail banking IT spending market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail banking IT spending market vendors

Related Reports:

Retail Banking IT Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 IT software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Atos SE

10.5 Capgemini SE

10.6 CGI Inc.

10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.10 HP Inc.

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-banking-it-spending-market-to-record-usd-15-69-bn-growth--driven-by-the-growing-need-for-greater-customer-satisfaction-301600764.html

SOURCE Technavio