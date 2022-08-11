Retail Business Services Appoints Marty Wolfe Chief Technology Officer

Retail Business Services LLC

Former IBM Executive to Support Ahold Delhaize USA Companies’ Technology Transformation

Marty Wolfe Joins Retail Business Services

Technology industry veteran takes on Chief Technology Officer role.

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that Marty Wolfe has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining the information technology (IT) leadership team led by Rom Kosla, EVP, IT and Chief Information Officer. Marty joins Retail Business Services from IBM, where he most recently served as Global CTO and VP of IBM's Retail, CPG, Logistics, and Travel industries.



“We’re pleased to welcome Marty to the team,” said Kosla. “His deep experience in retail and related industries, where he was responsible for driving digital transformation, will be valuable as we continue to transform IT for Ahold Delhaize USA companies. As each of our companies continue to serve connected customers and drive aggressive omnichannel growth, the role of IT has never been more important. We look forward to Marty’s contributions as we continue our work to Evolve IT and enable Ahold Delhaize USA companies to thrive in an omnichannel world.”

Marty brings a unique combination of business acumen, technical depth and industry expertise to the role, with a deep background in both digital transformation and hybrid cloud journeys.

“I’m excited to join the organization at this pivotal time for Ahold Delhaize USA companies,” said Wolfe. “Retail is rapidly changing and technology is a differentiator that enables retailers’ abilities to compete. I look forward to supporting Retail Business Services in its Evolve IT journey, which is key in enabling Ahold Delhaize USA brands to win now and into the future.”

Retail Business Services continues to welcome new IT talent. Interested candidates can search open roles at retailbusinessservices.careerswithus.com.

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, ranked No. 25 on Fast Company’s 2022 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

