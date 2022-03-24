U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.56
    +24.32 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,510.30
    +151.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,980.30
    +57.69 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.14
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.69
    -1.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.30
    +25.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.88 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3540
    +0.0330 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9260
    +0.8130 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,320.89
    +1,015.22 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.37
    +12.43 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.11
    +10.48 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Retail Business Services Launches Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council to Further Strengthen Culture of Belonging

Retail Business Services LLC
·4 min read
Retail Business Services LLC
Retail Business Services LLC

QUINCY, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that it has launched a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council, which is charged with driving awareness, adoption and acceleration of the company’s DE&I strategy and supports the company’s commitment to creating a workplace where every associate feels they belong.

The Council includes a wide variety of perspectives coming together to make an impact. It is led by Retail Business Services President Roger Wheeler, who serves as Chair, and DE&I Manager Valencia Seals, who serves as Vice Chair and includes representation from each of Retail Business Services’ Business Resource Groups (BRGs), five at-large members, each member of the Retail Business Services leadership team, and DE&I Coordinator Carley James, who serves as coordinator of the council.

“At Retail Business Services, we hold ourselves accountable for fostering an environment where all associates feel welcome and know they work for a company where they belong,” said Wheeler. “In standing up the Council, we are able to further our journey and accelerate action.”

The group will collaborate over the course of a two-year term to share insights that inform Retail Business Services’ DE&I journey, identify opportunities to build the culture of belonging and help to create action plans that leverage opportunities and overcome barriers.

Retail Business Services thanks the following individuals for their service as part of the Council:

Business Resource Group Chairs

  • Richard Benton, Manager, Brand Relationship and Chair, EDGE + Allies

  • Caroline Chamoun, Manager, Process Excellence and Analytics and Chair, CONEXIÓN + Allies

  • Erin DeWaters, Director, Communications and Chair, BALANCE + Allies

  • Celeste Freeland, Manager, IT Delivery Methodology and Chair, ELEVATE + Allies BRG

  • Haydn Fry, Analyst, Compensation and Chair, THRIVE + Allies

  • Ashlee Madrigal- Nhan, Specialist, Décor Adaptation and Chair, TRADITION + Allies

  • James Montesantos, Manager, Safety and Chair, NEXT + Allies

  • Erin Rochewise, Supervisor, Customer Care and Chair, PRIDE + Allies

  • Beth Sampson, Analyst, Compensation and Chair, SALUTE + Allies

  • Michelle Thompson, Project Manager and Chair, HERITAGE + Allies BRG

At-Large Members

  • Tion Askew, Manager, Strategic Workforce Planning and Organizational Enablement

  • Tish Payson, Manager, Business Collaboration

  • Stephanie Slifko, Specialist, Talent Management

  • Cassandra Taylor, Manager, IT Infrastructure and Retail Portfolio

  • Patrick Washburn, Manager, IT Portfolio Management

Retail Business Services Leadership Team

  • Barthelemy Delacroix, VP, Strategy and Business Development

  • Cathy Edwards, VP, Human Resources and Executive Sponsor, HERITAGE + ALLIES

  • Rom Kosla, EVP, IT and CIO and Executive Sponsor, TRADITION + ALLIES

  • Kim Lechner, SVP, Controller and Finance Transformation

  • Kim Lyda, SVP, Legal Affairs

  • John McGrath, VP, Pharmacy Services and Executive Sponsor, THRIVE + ALLIES

  • Mike McKnight, SVP, Store Development and Executive Sponsor, SALUTE + ALLIES

  • Nancy Nicoll, VP, Indirect Center of Excellence and Executive Sponsor, BALANCE + ALLIES

  • Heather Paquette, VP, Retail Innovation Center of Excellence and Executive Sponsor, PRIDE + ALLIES

  • Christy Phillips-Brown, VP, Communications and Omnichannel Service Center and Executive Sponsor, ELEVATE + ALLIES

  • Jim Saccary, VP, Business Services and Executive Sponsor, NEXT + ALLIES

  • Stephanie Schepp, VP, Portfolio Management and Executive Sponsor, CONEXIÓN + ALLIES

  • Teresa White, VP, Financial Planning & Analysis

“The DE&I team is excited to partner with this diverse group of individuals to further our progress,” said Seals. “We’re looking forward to leveraging their unique experiences and insights to inform our DE&I strategy, and we are grateful for their commitment to furthering DE&I at Retail Business Services.”

Later this spring, Retail Business Services will release its second annual DE&I Progress Report, which gives associates a transparent view into how Retail Business Services is progressing on its DE&I journey against a set of defined measures.

About Retail Business Services
​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Christy Phillips-Brown
704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters
704-310-3884


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday

    Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session. A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.