Retail Business Services Names Teresa K. White Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis

Retail Business Services names Teresa White vice president of FP&A.

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced that Teresa K. White has joined the company as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A). Based out of the Salisbury, N.C., office, she will lead all FP&A activities for Retail Business Services, including designing and executing the financial planning cycle to ensure the company's strategies and operational objectives.



“We’re delighted to welcome Teresa to the Retail Business Services team,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “A proven leader, Teresa brings deep expertise in operations and retail to the role. She also has a deep passion for culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion that we look forward to leveraging as we continue to develop our culture of belonging and welcome more and more new talent to our organization.”

Before joining Retail Business Services, White served as Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Global Supply Chain and Logistics for Target, where she provided FP&A insight, guidance and support for growth strategies and financial decisions within the innovative distribution space. She led a high performing team that provided financial support for all regional distribution centers, fulfillment centers, upstream distribution centers, flow centers and import warehouses to ensure on-time delivery to Target’s stores, as well as digital guest fulfillment.

Prior, White led Business Planning & Analysis for the U.S. over-the-counter portfolio at Alcon, which included the Clear Care, Opti-Free, Pataday, Systane and Genteal eyecare brands. She also spent 11 years with Procter & Gamble. Early career experiences spanned financial services firms including Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), Morgan Stanley and Prudential.

“I’m excited to join the Retail Business Services team,” said White. “The organization’s promise to provide expertise and innovative solutions to a network of retail partners aligns with both my experience and passion to support exceptional customer-focused brands. I am most looking forward to continuing my career in retail and getting to know the Retail Business Services team, as well as other teams throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies.”

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Real Estate from Florida State University’s College of Business.

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Christy Phillips-Brown

704-310-2221

Erin DeWaters

704-310-3884

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9ec06ce-905f-4008-9f55-9f2f5e330f21



