Retail Cloud Market to Exhibit 16.3% CAGR Owing to Penetration of Internet and Digitalization Worldwide

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Oracle Corporation, Infor, Alibaba Group, Fujitsu, Baidu, JDA Software Group, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Google

Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Retail Cloud Market is expected to witness exponential growth in the near future, because of the partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches by companies worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their report, titled Retail Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Model Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), By Solution (Supply Chain Management, Workforce Management, Customer Management, Reporting & Analytics, Data Security, Omni-Channel and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium and Large Enterprise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” predicts such initiatives to bode well for the market growth.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to be rise from USD 11.89 Billion in 2018 and be worth USD 39.63 Billion by the end of 2026. The forecast figure is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the Retail Cloud Market primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. Various companies functioning in the market are listed in the report. All information presented in the report is gathered from both primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the Fortune Business Insights website.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/retail-cloud-market-101599

Based on the solution, the market is dominated by reporting and analytics and data security segments because of the support these segments provide to the retail cloud computing by the formulating smart advertising and marketing strategies. To cite an instance, retail giants such as eBay and Amazon are using smart advertising in order to increase their product preferences as per different customers by studying the shopping behavior of each customer. The success of smart advertising has propelled the demand for reporting and analytics, thus making this segment generate high revenue in the forecast period. In addition to the segmentation, the report also discusses the Retail Cloud Market trends and analyses the competitive landscape in detail.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Retail Cloud Market include:

  • Alibaba Group

  • AWS

  • Baidu

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Fujitsu

  • Google

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infor

  • JDA Software Group

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

Omni-Channel Retailing to Attract High Revenue to Market

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) is a major factor boosting the Retail Cloud Market. AI provides retailers the capability to an efficient in-store operation experience for managing their supply chain management and new inventory management systems. Apart from this, AI also provides precise marketing strategies, combined with personalized support and experience that helps the retail enterprises in attracting more consumers to their product. The two most important benefits from the adoption of AI into retail cloud support are improved customer support and experience. The aforementioned factors are thus expected to increase the retail cloud-scale unit in the forthcoming years.

Besides that, the advent of omnichannel retailing into the retail cloud sector will also help the market generate high revenue. Omni-channel connects all the communication channels between customers and the enterprise for creating a unified experience. As per a retail cloud salesforce study, about 73% of consumers choose multiple channels for their shopping experience in order to ensure themselves of a fair deal. This helps the retailers to focus on enhancing an omnichannel experience for their consumers thus, attracting more revenue to the market globally.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/retail-cloud-market-101599

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

16.3 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 39.63 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 11.89 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

By Model Type, By Deployment, By Solution, By Enterprise Size, By Geography

Growth Drivers

Rapid advancements in disruptive technologies (c intelligence and IoT)

Increasing focus on the Omni-channel experience

Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers retailers capability to streamline the in-store operations, effectively manage their new inventory and supply chain management.

Pitfalls & Challenges

Limitation in Protecting Privacy to Restrict Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/retail-cloud-market-101599

North America to Continue Dominating Market with Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions in Retail Sector

Geographically, the Retail Cloud Market review indicates the dominance of North America on account of quick adoption of cloud-based solutions into the retail industry in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. In addition, the surge in investment for mobile and new technologies into the retail sector is anticipated to help the regional market continue its dominance in the coming years. Currently, the e-commerce sector in the U.S. is led by Amazon and this will accelerate the rate of adoption of cloud solutions in the region in the forecast duration.

On the other side, cloud-based solutions have gained immense popularity in Asia Pacific region, especially in Japan, India, and China. As per Alibaba Cloud, identifies India as one of the hubs for cloud solutions in the region, owing to the presence of both small and medium enterprises in the nation. Alibaba also invested huge sums into various other industries in India such as logistics, entertainment, retail, and others. The penetration of digitalization and the internet have increased the rate of adoption of advanced solutions in the retail sector of the nation. This ultimately indicates the rapid growth of the regional market in the years to come.

Quick Buy – Retail Cloud Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101599

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Retail Cloud Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type (Value)

        • Solution

          • Channel operations

          • Supply Chain Management

          • Customer Management

          • Merchandising

          • Workforce Management

          • Reporting and Analytics

          • Data Security

          • Others

        • Services

          • Professional Services

            • Consulting

            • Training and Education

            • Support and Maintenance

          • Managed Services

      • By Service Model (Value)

        • Software as A Service

        • Platform as A Service

        • Infrastructure as A Service

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Public Cloud

        • Private Cloud

        • Hybrid Cloud

      • By Organization Size (Value)

        • Small and Medium Enterprises

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Geography (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

Continued…!!!


Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/retail-cloud-market-101599


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ads Type (In-App Ads, Mobile Rich Media, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Others), By Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Solution, Services), By Function (Operation-Focused, and Customer-Facing), By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Predictive Analytics, In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance, Customer Relationship Management, Market Forecasting), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/retail-cloud-market-9339


