Retail Cloud Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.56%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 109.98 Billion from 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America brought in the most money, Asia Pacific is projected to have a fast revenue CAGR

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Retail Cloud Market Is Expected To Reach USD 109.98 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.56% During The Forecast Period from 2022 To 2030. As new technologies come out, the store business starts to use them in new ways. The retail industry is moving its business apps and infrastructure tools to cloud service architectures like platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service. In the retail business, which is in the middle of a revolution, the power has shifted from sellers to customers. Since more and more people are using smartphones and social media, the power has passed from sellers to customers. Through social media and reviews on a wide range of websites, consumers can influence product trends.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Retail Cloud Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Cloud computing helps the retail business with things like handling the workforce, the supply chain, the security of data, the Omni channel, and managing customers. Cloud technology makes it easier for retailers to combine data from different sources to get a clear view of their customers across all networks and transactions. This information helps market goods in a direct and personal way all over the world.

Retail Cloud Market Recent Developments:

In July 2021 , Google Cloud expanded its partnership with The Home Depot, an American home improvement retailer, to enhance the shopping experience for customers. The company leverages Google Cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities to meet customers' growing needs and personalize experiences.

June 2021 - Oracle Corporation enters into partnership with sporting goods retailer Wiggle. Through this partnership, Wiggle migrated its on-premises retail solution to Oracle Merchandising Financial Planning and Merchandising Cloud Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It helps companies save time and costs and focus on their business when they migrate to the cloud. Wiggle Adds Retail Demand Forecasting Cloud Service to Forecast Consumer Demand at Accelerated Growth.

June 2021 - IBM Corporation and GK Software partner to enhance customer experience by delivering omnichannel experiences and accelerating retail innovation using hybrid cloud technologies. Through this partnership, GK software's CLOUD4RETAIL solution is accessible through the IBM cloud, which accelerates the adoption of hybrid cloud in the retail industry.

Story continues

Retail Cloud Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The retail cloud market is growing because of things like the rising demand for digital customer experiences, the widespread use of smartphones, the growing importance of compliance and relationships, and retailers' quick adoption of omnichannel marketing. The fast spread of smartphones around the world has gotten a lot of attention because these devices work well as point-of-sale (POS) systems and can handle payments, inventory, and location tracking. Also, the combination of smartphones and cloud technologies makes it possible for retailers to get information in real time so they can make their products and services fit what customers want and take advantage of new possibilities for growth.

Opportunity:

The fast growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the retail vertical is one of the biggest possibilities in the retail cloud market. When efficient and linked solutions are used in the retail sector, risk should go down and production costs, product inventory, and managing inventory should go down as well. By using connected devices like sensors, radio frequency identification (RFID) chips, and cameras, retailers can collect important in-store data that can be used to make better business choices using cloud technology.

Regional Outlook:

North America made the most money in 2020, and it is expected to stay at the top of the list during the forecast period. Stable revenue growth can be explained by the fast growth of the retail industry and the rising demand for cloud-based solutions for retail. Also, businesses are changing to make in-store shopping for customers more specialized. This is likely to help the income of the market in the area grow.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a fast sales CAGR over the next few years. This is because more companies in developing countries like India, China, and Japan are using new technologies to make their business models more efficient. Companies all over the world have been working on technologies like cloud, AI, ML, and IoT as part of the digital transformation trend and to stay relevant in changing business settings. Using cloud-based retail solutions will make things run more smoothly, improve the customer experience, and make boring, time-consuming chores easier. Several important players are also trying to strengthen their place in countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/66002/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 13.2% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 109.98 Billion By Type Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service By Applications Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises By Companies Oracle, Cisco Systems, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Computer Sciences Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Syntel, Rapidscale, Retailcloud, Retail Solutions, Softvision, Concur Technologies, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Tecent, Baidu, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Retail Cloud Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Oracle, Cisco Systems, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Computer Sciences Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Syntel, Rapidscale, Retailcloud, Retail Solutions, Softvision, Concur Technologies, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Tecent, Baidu, and Others.

Retail Cloud Market by Types:

Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Retail Cloud Market by Applications:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Smart Advisors Market - The global Smart Advisors market accounted for USD 1,049.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,498.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2030. Several new investments and projects have been started by investors in the manufacturing industries of emerging economies like China and India. The top priorities include lowering costs, which is important because of rising compliance costs and a focus on regulations, digitising the sales force, and making better use of technology in general.

Smart Rings Market - The global Smart Rings Market was worth at US$ 1.67 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.44 Million by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 24.0% between 2023 and 2030. Asia-Pacific has the biggest market share in terms of both value and volume, and this is likely to stay the case over the next few years. Between 2017 and 2025, this area is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%.

Digital Multimeter Market - The Digital Multimeter Market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for digital multimeter in the near future. This is because countries like India and China are becoming more automated and making technological advances in their electrical and electronic industries.

Dinnerwares Market - The global Dinnerwares market size was valued at USD 42.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The market for organic dinnerware in North America was worth $423 million in 2021, and it is expected to be worth $730.5 million by 2030. The large growth of the organic dinnerware market in North America is mostly due to the fact that people have more money to spend and that big companies like West Elm and Etsy are in the market.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



