Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is Expected to Reach Revenue of US$ 16.8 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Reach US$ 21.4 Bn by Year 2027 end, at a CAGR of 5.%. Latest Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read
Surge in Online Shopping of Consumer Electronics Products to drive the Retail E-commerce Packaging Market. The trend for bespoke manufacturing for protective packaging is propelling the growth of the retail e-commerce packaging market. The largest market for e-commerce packaging is traditional e-commerce retailers, dominated by Amazon

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global retail e-Commerce packaging market stands at US$ 16.8 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 21.4 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027.

e-Commerce is turned out to be one of the prominent choices for buying goods since the last few years. This asks for sturdy packaging solutions for sustaining handling and logistics for various product dimensions. Noteworthy internet penetration has creating substantial market opportunities for providers of e-Commerce packaging for venturing into markets that were untapped till date.

The manufacturers are into adoption of omni-channel distribution strategies, which is inclusive of online buying. However, the under-developed economies are yet to adopt e-Commerce packaging. This factor may prove to be a lucrative opportunity for retail e-Commerce packaging market in the near future.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5803

It is a known fact that consumer electronics are into shaping the lifestyles of consumers with regards to communications, security, and entertainment. The year 2019 witnessed over ~2 Bn people shopping online. It is a known fact that consumer electronics tend to have shorter exchange period. This results in increase in the total number of shipments, thereby bolstering the retail e-Commerce packaging market.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with subsequent steps to be taken in its latest market study entitled ‘Retail e-Commerce Packaging Market’. Its team of analysts and consultants uses primary, secondary, and tertiary ways of research for executing the things. The bottom-up approach is being used throughout.

Key Takeaways from Retail e-Commerce packaging Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US holding the baton. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has stated that e-Commerce sales did reach US$ 26.7 Tn in the year 2019 alone. Mexico is also not expected to remain behind. It is, in fact, expected to expand 1.4 times the existing market value by the year 2027. Mexican Online Sales Association has confirmed that the year 2020 saw domestic e-Commerce grow by more than 80% as compared to the year 2019.

The Europe is at the matured stage of retail e-Commerce packaging market and the scenario is expected to continue even in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the retail e-Commerce packaging market with spike in the e-Commerce vertical.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5803

Competitive Landscape

Amcor Ltd., in March 2019, acquired shares of its counterpart ‘Bernis’. The development was to join two robust competitors, so as to create a greater value for employees, shareholders, environment, and customers.

JD.com, in October 2018, launched its noble initiative regarding reusable packaging. This does render e-Commerce market as well as environment all the eco-friendlier. The consumers could receive the medium-size packages for every product.

DS Smith plc, in August 2021, did announce launching 100% recyclable e-Commerce packaging that would be helping it to make a beeline toward glamorous appearance in online retail with 0% plastic refilling and a completely corrugated cardboard.

Mondi plc, in June 2021, did announce expanding its range of plastic-free e-Commerce packaging. It thus extended its offerings of MailerBAG (comprising sustainable paper solutions).

“With increasing preference for e-shopping, the global retail e-Commerce packaging market is bound to grow graciously in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (protective packaging, boxes, mailers, labels, tape, and others (shrink & stretch films, bags & pouches, and likewise)), by merchandise type (consumer electronics, fashion (clothing, footwear, and likewise), home furnishings, health, personal care & beauty, recreation goods, multimedia & software, food & beverages, homecare, and likewise (books, automotive products, gifts), and by market type (third party fulfilment & logistics companies, brick & mortar retailers, specialty retailers, and likewise).

With e-Commerce vertical growing by leaps and bounds, the global retail e-Commerce packaging market is bound to substantiate in the upcoming period.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5803

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Protective Packaging

  • Boxes

  • Mailers

  • Labels

  • Tape

  • Others (Shrink & Stretch Films, Bags & Pouches, etc.)

By Merchandise Type:

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Fashion (Clothing, Footware, etc.)

  • Home Furnishings

  • Health, Personal Care & Beauty

  • Recreation Goods

  • Multimedia & Software

  • Food & Beverages

  • Homecare

  • Others (Books, Automotive Products, Gifts)

By Market Type:

  • Third Party Fulfilment & Logistics Companies

  • Brick & Mortar Retailers

  • Specialty Retailers

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Japan

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/retail-e-commerce-packaging-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Overview

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Definition

  2.2. Market Coverage

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Spice Coated Casing Market Forecast: Spice coated casings are casings that enable transferring of fine- or coarse-grained spice coatings onto food items like cheese, sausage, etc.

Twist Wrap Film Market Sales: The twist wrap film is available in transparent, metalized, pigmented/colored, gold lacquered, window and strip metalized version with different thickness

Clamshell Packaging Market Value: As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the clamshell packaging market is estimated at US$ 9.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by 2028

Multihead Weighers Market Demand: FMI projects, the global multihead weighers market to expand at a ~3.7% CAGR between the forecast period of 2021 and 2031

LDPE & LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market Type: The global LDPE & LLDPE sealant web films market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 311.7 Mn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032

Industrial Drums Market Size: The industrial drums market is estimated at US$ 12.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17.6 Bn by 2027

Transit Packaging Market Share: The global transit packaging market is estimated at US$ 62.7 Bn in 2022, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 102.1 Bn by 2026

Metal Cans Market Trends: The metal cans market went through a negative phase amid the spread of the Covid-19 crisis. The sales level in this market witnessed a downturn creating potential losses for the global manufacturers

Folding IBCs Market Analysis: The folding intermediate bulk containers or IBCs market is estimated to value at US$ 418 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 528 million by 2027

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook: The global pharmaceutical packaging market is postulated till US$ 178.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2031

