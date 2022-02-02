U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,556.00
    +21.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,275.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,132.50
    +137.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6400
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,584.60
    +224.72 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.36
    +4.35 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.08
    +319.60 (+1.18%)
     

Retail E-commerce Software Market - Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & ClearCourse Partnership LLP |35% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35% of the growth will originate from North America for the retail E-commerce software market. The US is the key market for retail e-commerce software in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The advent of omnichannel retailing will facilitate the retail e-commerce software market growth in North America over the forecast period. The retail e-commerce software market is expected to grow by USD 6.72 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.58% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Retail E-Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Some of key Retail E-Commerce Software Players with offerings:

The retail e-commerce software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-commerce software namely Magento commerce.

  • ClearCourse Partnership LLP - The company offers e-commerce software solutions through its subsidiary EKM Systems Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers Omnichannel Commerce to gain universal visibility of inventory and customers across all touchpoints.

  • Optimizely Inc. - The company offers B2C commerce for digital commerce and content management that uses artificial intelligence to deliver personalized experiences, individualized search rankings, and product recommendations.

  • Oracle Corp. - The company offers e-commerce software namely Oracle Retail with retail solutions, cloud services.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/retail-e-commerce-software-market-market-industry-analysis

Retail e-commerce software market - Driver & Challenge
The retail e-commerce software market is driven by the rise in international retailing. However, factors such as intense competition in the global retail e-commerce software market may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To know about more drivers & challenges -Download a free sample now!

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Grab an Exclusive Free Report!

Related Reports:
Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market -The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market share is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.30%. Download a free sample now!

Smart Office Solutions Market -The smart office solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 18.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%. Download a free sample now!

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.09

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., ClearCourse Partnership LLP, International Business Machines Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., PrestaShop SA, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-e-commerce-software-market---evolving-opportunities-with-adobe-inc--clearcourse-partnership-llp-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17000-technavio-reports-301471576.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Futures Rise on Earnings, Easing Fed Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Wednesday amid a recovery in U.S. shares spurred by the corporate earnings outlook and signs that Federal Reserve officials favor measured monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIndia Finally Warms to

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Alphabet shares pop 8% on big earnings beat, 20-for-1 stock split

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates Tuesday, initially propelling shares up 8% in after-hours trading. The company's board also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital Currency“The r

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Exxon earnings reflect ‘a dramatic reduction in cost,’ analyst says

    Roger Read, Wells Fargo analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Exxon's earnings and the company's&nbsp;$10 billion share repurchase program.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • PayPal Stock Plunges As 2022 Profit Outlook Misses Estimates

    PayPal stock plunged after its 2022 guidance missed and earnings fell short of views as total payment volume also was below estimates.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Chipmaker AMD Scorches Wall Street's Fourth-Quarter Targets

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday scorched Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. AMD stock jumped in extended trading.

  • GM’s Q4 sales fall short, but renewed focus on EV growth gets investors excited

    General Motors Co. reported mixed quarterly results late Tuesday, missing on sales, but the stock reversed course as the auto maker doubled down on its bet on EVs, promising to launch a cheaper electric car, and said it expects record or near-record profits this year.

  • Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September.