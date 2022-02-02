Retail E-commerce Software Market - Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & ClearCourse Partnership LLP |35% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35% of the growth will originate from North America for the retail E-commerce software market. The US is the key market for retail e-commerce software in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The advent of omnichannel retailing will facilitate the retail e-commerce software market growth in North America over the forecast period. The retail e-commerce software market is expected to grow by USD 6.72 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.58% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Some of key Retail E-Commerce Software Players with offerings:



The retail e-commerce software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-commerce software namely Magento commerce.

ClearCourse Partnership LLP - The company offers e-commerce software solutions through its subsidiary EKM Systems Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers Omnichannel Commerce to gain universal visibility of inventory and customers across all touchpoints.

Optimizely Inc. - The company offers B2C commerce for digital commerce and content management that uses artificial intelligence to deliver personalized experiences, individualized search rankings, and product recommendations.

Oracle Corp. - The company offers e-commerce software namely Oracle Retail with retail solutions, cloud services.

Retail e-commerce software market - Driver & Challenge

The retail e-commerce software market is driven by the rise in international retailing. However, factors such as intense competition in the global retail e-commerce software market may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail E-Commerce Software Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.09 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., ClearCourse Partnership LLP, International Business Machines Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., PrestaShop SA, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

