A Retail Exodus from US Stocks Points to Gains Ahead, Bank of America Says
(Bloomberg) -- A major exit from US stocks by individual clients at Bank of America Corp. could be a bullish contrarian cue for the market.
Most Read from Bloomberg
PGA Tour Bows to Saudi Rival in Shock Combination With LIV Golf
SEC’s Coinbase Lawsuit Heralds Deepening US Crypto Crackdown
Apple Headset Looks Sleek in Person But Battery Pack Stands Out
Brothers Fighting Fraud Charges From India Are Flourishing in Nigeria
Private clients at the firm sold American equities for a 10th consecutive week, bringing the cohort’s rolling four-week average of sales to the largest since October 2021, according to data tracked by BofA’s Jill Carey Hall.
In four of the last five times a similar level of “retail capitulation” occurred, the S&P 500 Index rose more than average in the subsequent one-, three-, and six-month periods.
BofA’s retail clients have bolted from US stocks since late March even as this year’s advance continued.
Earlier this week, the S&P 500 briefly veered 20% above its October closing low — the technical threshold of a bull market — as traders look ahead to a Federal Reserve pause and euphoria around artificial intelligence buoyed sentiment.
Despite the heavy selling by individual investors at BofA last week, institutions and hedge funds were net buyers of stocks.
At the sector level, technology logged its largest withdrawal in a year, while financials notched the biggest inflows.
Elsewhere in client flow data, figures showed investors sold single stocks for the first time in three weeks while ETFs saw inflows.
Among corporate clients, buyback momentum continued to wane after robust insider purchases in April at the start of the earnings season.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A $1.5 Trillion Backstop for Homebuyers Props Up Banks Instead
Giorgia Meloni Seeks to Cement Power by Remaking Corporate Italy
Google’s Top Lawyer Preps for Fights Over AI and Tech ‘Censorship’
China’s BYD Is Racing Toward the Top of the Global EV Market
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.