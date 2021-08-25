Retail Expansion on Tap: Upstreet Craft Brewing Brings Libra, Non-Alcoholic Beer to Sobeys in Atlantic Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Upstreet Craft Brewing, a B-Corp certified beverage company on a mission to refresh the community, brings Libra, its non-alcoholic craft beer, to the grocery aisle. Libra's Pale Ale and Hazy IPA are now available at Sobeys stores across Atlantic Canada in the non-alcoholic beverage aisle.

Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder of Upstreet Craft Brewing celebrates the launch of Libra at all Sobeys in Atlantic Canada. (CNW Group/Upstreet Craft Brewery)

"This is another important step in building our national retail presence in the non-alcoholic beverage market," says Mitch Cobb, Co-Owner, Upstreet Craft Brewing. "We are thrilled to be working with Sobeys and making Libra even more accessible to Canadians who are striving to balance their wellness and social life."

"At Sobeys, we are passionate about bringing high-quality, unique local brands to our shelves," says Lynda Stewart, Local Development Manager, Atlantic Region at Sobeys Inc. "We think Libra's sophisticated taste, focus on sustainability, and the arts community will resonate with our customers."

Libra was created by Upstreet owners Mitch Cobb and Mike Hogan's need to socialize without sacrificing their health. After two and a half years of research and development, Libra launched its first Libra Pale Ale in October 2020 and followed it up this summer with the Libra Hazy IPA , which sold out in a matter of days. The first B-Corp certified business on PEI, Upstreet Craft Brewing, is a sustainable, socially responsible and community-driven business. In addition to giving 10% of proceeds to its "Do Good" Artist program and supporting local artists and community organizations, it is always striving to use its business to drive positive change in the community and for the planet.

Libra can be found nationally on Drinklibra.ca and Well.ca , and Upstreet's three locations in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Select liquor stores in PEI, Nova Scotia, Alberta and Canadian non-alcoholic online retailers, including Soberdry.com , Notwasted.ca , and AFbev.ca also carry Libra.

Story continues

About Upstreet Craft Brewing:

Upstreet Craft Brewery is a beverage company on a mission to refresh the community with its collection of craft beer, line of vodka seltzers, craft sodas, and Libra, a brand of non-alcoholic craft beer. It was the first company on Prince Edward Island to gain B-Corp certification and has three locations across two provinces and national distribution on Well.ca and at Sobeys in Atlantic Canada.

SOURCE Upstreet Craft Brewery

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c1069.html