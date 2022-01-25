U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    +1.79 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,613.40
    -228.56 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LIQUIDATION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RHDGF

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF), Retail Holdings N.V. (the "Company") announced today its schedule going forward to the ultimate liquidation of the Company.

With the completion of the sale at year-end 2021 of the shares of its indirect affiliate, Retail Holdings (India) BV, to third party investors, Retail Holdings N.V. no longer has any remaining operating assets. The Company now has only four intermediate, dormant holdings companies that it will be working to liquidate over the next 15 months. During this period, the Company will be seeking to collect and monetize its remaining financial assets, and to mitigate a number of contingent risks, including reducing the negative impact of the unclaimed distributions payable to certain foreign shareholders.

The Retail Holdings N.V. Board of Directors has elected to defer any further distributions to shareholders until the liquidation process is further advanced. A final liquidation distribution will probably be declared once this amount can be determined with certainty. At that time, shareholders will be asked to approve the terms of the Company's liquidation.

While it is difficult to accurately forecast, management estimates, based on the available facts, assumptions, and beliefs, that the ultimate final distribution to shareholders will probably be approximately $0.50 per Share. The likely timing of this distribution is in early 2023. Please note, no assurance can be given that management's estimate will prove to be correct, as to the amount or timing of this distribution, as a number of important risks and uncertainties to be resolved during the liquidation process can cause the ultimate outcome to materially differ from the estimate. Management believes it is unlikely that the liquidation distribution will be meaningfully greater than $0.50 per Share and in the worst case, the distribution may be significantly less or even nil.

Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holdings' website www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for Retail Holdings shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation service under symbol "RHDGF".

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-holdings-nv-announces-plans-to-liquidation-301468021.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates But Stock Continues Slide

    Software kingpin Microsoft late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. But Microsoft stock continued its month-long slide.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Microsoft tops $50 billion in quarterly sales for first time as earnings top estimates, but stock falls in late trading

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Stock Falls Despite Strong Earnings

    Microsoft revenue jumped 20% in its latest quarter, to $51.7 billion. Investors were still disappointed.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) got hit with some analyst downgrades today that weighed on the stock. Pinterest will have something to prove when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, after the market close. Pinterest is rolling out new video content in the app (Idea Pins), which it believes will make the platform more shoppable and drive engagement and monetization higher.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.