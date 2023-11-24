Retail investors are Accent Group Limited's (ASX:AX1) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped AU$211m

Key Insights

Significant control over Accent Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While insiders who own 32% came under pressure after market cap dropped to AU$977m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Accent Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Accent Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Accent Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Accent Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Accent Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Brett Blundy with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Agostinelli directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Accent Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Accent Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$977m, and insiders have AU$314m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Accent Group, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Accent Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Accent Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

