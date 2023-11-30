Retail investors account for 34% of Park City Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRAK) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Park City Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders own 33% of Park City Group

Every investor in Park City Group, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Park City Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Park City Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Park City Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Park City Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Park City Group is not owned by hedge funds. With a 25% stake, CEO Randall Fields is the largest shareholder. Handelsbanken Asset Management is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Park City Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Park City Group, Inc.. Insiders have a US$61m stake in this US$187m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

