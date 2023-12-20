Retail investors account for 35% of 23andMe Holding Co.'s (NASDAQ:ME) ownership, while institutions account for 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in 23andMe Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

21% of 23andMe Holding is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 35% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of 23andMe Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 23andMe Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

23andMe Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 23andMe Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in 23andMe Holding. With a 21% stake, CEO Anne Wojcicki is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.3% and 5.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of 23andMe Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in 23andMe Holding Co.. Insiders have a US$98m stake in this US$457m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.3% of 23andMe Holding. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

