Retail investors account for 35% of OCK Group Berhad's (KLSE:OCK) ownership, while private companies account for 34%

If you want to know who really controls OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 35% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of OCK Group Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OCK Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

OCK Group Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of OCK Group Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OCK Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Aliran Armada Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.7% and 5.0% of the stock. In addition, we found that Hock Low, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of OCK Group Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in OCK Group Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM484m, and insiders have RM36m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 34%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand OCK Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - OCK Group Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

