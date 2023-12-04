Retail investors account for 36% of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) ownership, while insiders account for 25%

Key Insights

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 10 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 25% of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pantech Group Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is CTL Capital Holding Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 17%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Teoh Kean Goh, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Ting Leng Chew directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM181m stake in this RM731m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 18%, of the Pantech Group Holdings Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

