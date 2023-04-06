Retail investors account for 38% of Cogstate Limited's (ASX:CGS) ownership, while institutions account for 34%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Cogstate indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cogstate.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cogstate?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cogstate. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cogstate's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cogstate. The company's largest shareholder is Dagmar Dolby Fund, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 15%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.6% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Bradley O'Connor directly holds 2.6% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cogstate

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Cogstate Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$262m, and insiders have AU$55m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Cogstate. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 6.8% of Cogstate. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cogstate better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cogstate that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

