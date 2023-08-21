Retail investors account for 39% of Foresight Group Holdings Limited's (LON:FSG) ownership, while insiders account for 32%

Key Insights

Foresight Group Holdings' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

32% of Foresight Group Holdings is held by insiders

Every investor in Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Foresight Group Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Foresight Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Foresight Group Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Foresight Group Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Foresight Group Holdings. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Bernard Fairman (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 28% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Slater Investments Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and Liontrust Asset Management PLC holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Foresight Group Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Foresight Group Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just UK£539m, and insiders have UK£171m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Foresight Group Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Foresight Group Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

