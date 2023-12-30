Retail investors account for 40% of Coelacanth Energy Inc.'s (CVE:CEI) ownership, while hedge funds account for 24%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Hedge funds, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Coelacanth Energy, beginning with the chart below.

TSXV:CEI Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coelacanth Energy?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Coelacanth Energy, for yourself, below.

TSXV:CEI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2023

It would appear that 24% of Coelacanth Energy shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is GMT Capital Corp., with ownership of 24%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 18% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Raymond Hyer, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Robert Zakresky is the owner of 3.7% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Coelacanth Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Coelacanth Energy Inc.. Insiders have a CA$52m stake in this CA$381m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Coelacanth Energy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.7%, of the Coelacanth Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 18% of the Coelacanth Energy shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Coelacanth Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

