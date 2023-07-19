Retail investors account for 40% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited's (NYSE:TNP) ownership, while private companies account for 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Tsakos Energy Navigation indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 19 shareholders own 50% of the company

25% of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by Institutions

Every investor in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tsakos Energy Navigation.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tsakos Energy Navigation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tsakos Energy Navigation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tsakos Energy Navigation. Our data shows that First Tsakos Investments Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.4% of shares outstanding. Nikolas Tsakos is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and Kelley Enterprises Inc. holds about 5.2% of the company stock. Nikolas Tsakos, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Tsakos Energy Navigation

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. It has a market capitalization of just US$522m, and insiders have US$42m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 27%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

