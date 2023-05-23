Retail investors account for 41% of Vontobel Holding AG's (VTX:VONN) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Vontobel Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

33% of Vontobel Holding is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Vontobel Holding AG (VTX:VONN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Vontobel Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vontobel Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Vontobel Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Vontobel Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vontobel Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Vontobel Foundation, Endowment Arm with 15% of shares outstanding. Vontrust AG is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Advontes AG holds about 11% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Vontobel Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Vontobel Holding AG. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF18m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Vontobel Holding stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vontobel Holding better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

