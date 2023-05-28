Retail investors account for 42% of Bathurst Resources Limited's (ASX:BRL) ownership, while institutions account for 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Bathurst Resources indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in Bathurst Resources is 13%

Every investor in Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bathurst Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bathurst Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Bathurst Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bathurst Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Bathurst Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Republic Investment Management Pte Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Talley's Group Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH holds about 7.6% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Richard Tacon directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bathurst Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bathurst Resources Limited. Insiders have a AU$23m stake in this AU$181m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Bathurst Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 14%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bathurst Resources you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

