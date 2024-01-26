Retail investors account for 42% of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGBI) ownership, while insiders account for 40%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in First Guaranty Bancshares indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insiders own 40% of First Guaranty Bancshares

A look at the shareholders of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 42% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 40% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about First Guaranty Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First Guaranty Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that First Guaranty Bancshares does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at First Guaranty Bancshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

First Guaranty Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Marshall Reynolds is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.4% and 8.5% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Alton Lewis directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of First Guaranty Bancshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$148m, and insiders have US$59m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over First Guaranty Bancshares. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 12%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for First Guaranty Bancshares (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

