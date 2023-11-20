Retail investors account for 43% of Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.'s (SGX:YF8) ownership, while private companies account for 39%

Key Insights

Significant control over Yangzijiang Financial Holding by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutions own 13% of Yangzijiang Financial Holding

If you want to know who really controls Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 43% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 39% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Yangzijiang Financial Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yangzijiang Financial Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Yangzijiang Financial Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yangzijiang Financial Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding is not owned by hedge funds. YZJ Settlement Julius Baer Trust Company is currently the largest shareholder, with 24% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Yangzijiang Financial Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own S$61m worth of stock in the S$1.2b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 39%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Yangzijiang Financial Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

