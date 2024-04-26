Retail investors account for 44% of Retail Food Group Limited's (ASX:RFG) ownership, while institutions account for 28%

Key Insights

Retail Food Group's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 12 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutional ownership in Retail Food Group is 28%

A look at the shareholders of Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 28% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Retail Food Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Retail Food Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Retail Food Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Retail Food Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Retail Food Group shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Regal Partners Limited with 12% of shares outstanding. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and Castle Point Funds Management Ltd. holds about 5.3% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Retail Food Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Retail Food Group Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$2.5m worth of stock in the AU$172m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Retail Food Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.2%, of the Retail Food Group stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 7.9% of the Retail Food Group shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

