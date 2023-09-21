Retail investors account for 45% of Renovaro Biosciences Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RENB) ownership, while insiders account for 30%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Renovaro Biosciences indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insider ownership in Renovaro Biosciences is 30%

A look at the shareholders of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Renovaro Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Renovaro Biosciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Renovaro Biosciences is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Renovaro Biosciences. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Renovaro Biosciences' case, its Top Key Executive, Serhat Gümrükcü, is the largest shareholder, holding 21% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Renovaro Biosciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Renovaro Biosciences Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$206m, and insiders have US$61m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Renovaro Biosciences. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the Renovaro Biosciences stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Renovaro Biosciences has 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

