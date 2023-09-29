Retail investors account for 47% of Centuria Capital Group's (ASX:CNI) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Centuria Capital Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

33% of Centuria Capital Group is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Centuria Capital Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centuria Capital Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Centuria Capital Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Centuria Capital Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Centuria Capital Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 9.5% of shares outstanding. With 5.4% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Yarra Funds Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that John McBain, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Centuria Capital Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Centuria Capital Group. In their own names, insiders own AU$97m worth of stock in the AU$1.1b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 47% stake in Centuria Capital Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 10%, of the Centuria Capital Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Centuria Capital Group you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

