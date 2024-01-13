Retail investors account for 47% of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:HIBISCS) ownership, while institutions account for 28%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Insider ownership in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is 10%

Every investor in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 47% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 28% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. Our data shows that Polo Investments Limited is the largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. Hibiscus Upstream Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and Vee Mun Tang holds about 4.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Kenneth Pereira, the CEO has 3.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. Insiders own RM221m worth of shares in the RM2.2b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

