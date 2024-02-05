Retail investors account for 49% of Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s (TSE:KEL) ownership, while hedge funds account for 21%

Key Insights

Kelt Exploration's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders own 17% of Kelt Exploration

A look at the shareholders of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And hedge funds on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kelt Exploration.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kelt Exploration?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Kelt Exploration does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kelt Exploration's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 21% of Kelt Exploration shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. GMT Capital Corp. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 3.0% of the stock. David Wilson, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Kelt Exploration

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Kelt Exploration Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$1.0b, and insiders have CA$171m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kelt Exploration better, we need to consider many other factors.

