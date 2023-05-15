Retail investors account for 50% of Sonova Holding AG's (VTX:SOON) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

Sonova Holding's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

41% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

18% of Sonova Holding is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 50% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sonova Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sonova Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sonova Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sonova Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sonova Holding. Our data shows that Beda Diethelm is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hans-Ueli Rihs and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sonova Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sonova Holding AG. Insiders own CHF3.0b worth of shares in the CHF17b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 50% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sonova Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sonova Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

