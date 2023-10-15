Retail investors account for 54% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XERS) ownership, while institutions account for 43%

Key Insights

Xeris Biopharma Holdings' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

41% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 54% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 43% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xeris Biopharma Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.8% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and Caxton Associates LP holds about 4.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Paul Edick, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Xeris Biopharma Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.4m worth of the US$218m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 54% stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Xeris Biopharma Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.

